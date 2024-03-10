SELENA GOMEZ and boyfriend BENNY BLANCO pack on the PDA as she celebrates his 36th birthday



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Selena Gomez marked her boyfriend Benny Blanco's 36th birthday with loved-up photos on Thursday, March 7.

The singer/actress shared loved-up snaps including kissing photos of the pair to her social media, as she gushed about her man.

She also praised her man for his 'emotional endurance' as she declared her love for him in the sweet post.

'Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me,' she wrote in the caption.

'I love you @itsbennyblanco,' Gomez added, with a cake emoji, ahead of his birthday on March 8th.





The pair went public in December 2023 when she commented on a fan page's post and confessed that they had already been dating for six months at the time.