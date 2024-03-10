"Single motherhood is a test" Reality TV star, KA3NA laments as she discloses challenge of being in hospital alone with her sick daughter



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Big Brother reality star, Ka3na, has revealed the challenges this month brought.

The mum-of-one shared a video of her daughter lying in bed in hospital.

"March brought with it a plethora of temptations, but God stood by our side. The most challenging part was being in the hospital alone with my baby... single motherhood is a test even for the strongest. I want to celebrate every mother who is thriving through the tough times that often go unspoken. Happy International Women’s Day to all of us, the true boss queens!"