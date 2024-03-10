K-pop singer, KARINA, issues apology for having a boyfriend after fans accuse her of 'betrayal' and threatened to boycott her music



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – One of K-pop's biggest stars, Karina has been forced to apologise for having a boyfriend after furious fans accused her of betrayal and threatened to boycott her music.

The 23-year-old singer shared a grovelling apology letter on her Instagram yesterday after her relationship with actor Lee Jae-wook went public last week.

The singer promised to 'heal the wounds' she had inflicted after a billboard displaying angry messages was driven on a truck to her agency headquarters, and parked outside in protest.

'Why did you choose to betray the fans? Please apologize directly. Otherwise, you will see a decrease in album sales and empty concert seats,' a message facing the SM Entertainment building read.





Another demanded: 'Is the love given to you by Karina fans not enough? Why did you choose to betray the fans? Please apologise directly. Otherwise, you will see a decrease in album sales and empty concert seats.'

The electronic billboard was also emblazoned with a message accusing Karina of 'ruining her own career'.

The harsh statement read: 'Rather than feeling sorry towards the fans, you should be sorry to the you who has worked hard for seven years.

'You messed up your own career yourself. All your efforts have been denied by a single dating rumour. Are you satisfied?'

Addressing her fans in a handwritten letter yesterday, Karina, who is the frontwoman of Aespa, said she was sorry she had 'shocked' them with the news.

She told the group's fanbase, known as MYs, that she understands she 'disappointed' them and that she felt 'even sorrier' than they did.





The singer, whose real name is Yu Ji-min, has led the four-woman group since it was formed by SM Entertainment in 2020.

Their record-breaking album My World sold 2.1 million copies in South Korea and they have since gained worldwide fame, recently collaborating with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

She is the most popular member of the girl group, boasting a staggering 12.7million Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old South Korean actor Lee has appeared in a series of popular TV shows in the country and recently appeared in a Netflix movie.