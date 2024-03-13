We don’t want to deal with RUTO anymore – EU citizens protest as they demand cancellation of trade deal with Kenya

This was revealed by the European Parliamentary
Research Service (EPRS) on Tuesday, March 12, as the region's Parliament tried
to prevail upon the citizens to cease the protests.
In their letters, the citizens are calling upon the European
Parliament to vote against economic agreements struck between the European
Commission and Kenya in December 2023.
The European Parliament on February 29, approved the
agreement paving the way for its implementation.
The citizens have further demanded the cancellation of a
similar agreement signed between the EU and the government of Chile during the
same period.
“These citizens are concerned that the agreements would be
detrimental to local populations and environmental protection,” EPRS
noted.
EPRS, which provides comprehensive research and analytical
support to the Members of the European Parliament, its parliamentary committees, and the European Parliament, noted that the citizens were demanding a review of
EU trade policies.
However, defending the agreement with Kenya, the EU noted
that it would boost bilateral trade, increase investment, contribute to
sustainable economic growth, and work towards a green transition away from
fossil fuel use.
The EU citizens’ concerns were addressed by being assured
that the agreement would ensure climate and environmental protection as well as
worker’s rights and gender equality.
Additionally, they were appraised that the agreement was a
precursor to strengthening EU relations with Africa.
