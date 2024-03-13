Don’t set foot here! RUTO dupes SAKAJA as he gives Lands CS ALICE WAHOME full control of certain areas within CBD



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is reportedly feeling played by the government of President William Ruto.

This is after it locked him out of certain areas within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and gave full control of the area to Lands CS Alice Wahome.

Wahome will now have control over development projects in parts of the Central Business District (CBD) following the classification of the Nairobi Railway City as a Strategic National on Inter County project.

In a notice dated Tuesday, it was noted that the CS would be responsible for considering and approving development permissions of projects set to be undertaken within the classified area.

In a map published by the Corporation, the section classified includes areas from Haile Sellassie Avenue extending to Bunyala Road, Commercial Street, and Landhis Road.

Notable Institutions under the classified area include; The Technical University of Kenya, Government Press, Kenya Railways Headquarters, Police Housing, and Wakulima House.

It was explained that the classification of the area was part of the government's plan to expand the CBD.

Under the plan, the government will embark on the construction of a new railway station which is being undertaken in conjunction with the United Kingdom government.

Notably, construction for the project was officiated by President William Ruto in December 2022.

Part of the project entails the development of 10,000 houses within the 425 acres of prime land.

The Railway City project is estimated to cost Ksh28 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST