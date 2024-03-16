RUTO identifies 4 best performing CSs and rewards them handsomely – Look! This will shock many

In a Gazette notice, Ruto
awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart award (second class) to
Njuguna Ndung’u, who serves as the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Aisha
Jumwa for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, Florence Bore for Labour, and
Alice Wahome for Lands.
Professor Njuguna Ndung'u has
overseen a resurgence of the economy and the repayment of the Eurobond loan
that is set to mature in June 2024.
In addition to these cabinet
secretaries, Teresia Mabika Malokwe has been honoured with the Chief of the
Order of the Burning Spear (First Class) award, while Karani John Ndiwa
received the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (Third Class) distinction.
Ruto's decision to confer these
awards follows recommendations from the National Honours and Awards Committee,
reflecting a recognition of exemplary service across various sectors of Kenyan
society.
The Order of the Golden Heart of
the Republic of Kenya, the nation's highest award, is divided into three
classes: Chief, Elder, and Moran, with the Chief designation typically reserved
for holders of the office of the President.
Established in 1966, the Order
of the Burning Spear recognises distinguished service to public dignitaries,
exemplary members of the public service, and professionals.
The award, divided into Chief,
Elder, and Moran classes, has been bestowed upon individuals who have made
significant contributions to various fields.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments