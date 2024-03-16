RUTO identifies 4 best performing CSs and rewards them handsomely – Look! This will shock many





Saturday, March 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has identified four best-performing cabinet secretaries and two other individuals and awarded them for their exceptional service and contributions to the nation.

In a Gazette notice, Ruto awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart award (second class) to Njuguna Ndung’u, who serves as the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, Florence Bore for Labour, and Alice Wahome for Lands.

Professor Njuguna Ndung'u has overseen a resurgence of the economy and the repayment of the Eurobond loan that is set to mature in June 2024.

In addition to these cabinet secretaries, Teresia Mabika Malokwe has been honoured with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (First Class) award, while Karani John Ndiwa received the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (Third Class) distinction.

Ruto's decision to confer these awards follows recommendations from the National Honours and Awards Committee, reflecting a recognition of exemplary service across various sectors of Kenyan society.

The Order of the Golden Heart of the Republic of Kenya, the nation's highest award, is divided into three classes: Chief, Elder, and Moran, with the Chief designation typically reserved for holders of the office of the President.

Established in 1966, the Order of the Burning Spear recognises distinguished service to public dignitaries, exemplary members of the public service, and professionals.

The award, divided into Chief, Elder, and Moran classes, has been bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields.

The Kenyan DAILY POST