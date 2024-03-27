RITA TININA can now rest in peace as popular Azimio politician promises to educate her daughter MALAIKA.



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was among the politicians who attended the burial of seasoned journalist Rita Tinina at her family home in Noosupeni Farm Olokirikirai, Narok County

In his condolence message, Senator Ledama promised that he would pay for the education of the late Rita Tinina’s daughter since Rita’s parents were also gone.

He also promised to stand by Robert Nagila, who was the partner to Rita.

“To the family of Yiapan, Malaika and my brother Robert Nagila, poleni sana. Rita touched the lives of many, and I have many other political colleagues coming here to be with us.

"This is a difficult day and that is why I am wearing dark-colored clothes because we have lost a young person who has left a young child.

"It is very worrying and you find yourself asking God, why? Why did you take Rita away? A woman who put our village on the global map,” Ole Kina said.

Ole Kina said Rita touched many lives and will be missed for long.

“She touched the hearts of many and we will miss her for long. The only consolation that I have is that we are all on that path.

"We will follow her behind. When God then calls us, what will be said about us? Today we’ve heard many things about what Rita did. To the community, strengthen your hearts.

"To Malkia, we have your back. We will help you. Many people speak but Robert, we will be there to support the young girl,” he added.

“I will personally ensure I pay for her secondary school education because Rita’s parents went ahead of her,” said Senator Ledama.





Rita passed away a day before her 46th birthday at her Kileleshwa home following a bout of severe pneumonia

The Kenyan DAILY POST.