OSCAR SUDI, the new Mr. MoneyBags in town, meets DIAMOND PLATNUMZ while rocking Philip Plein designer sneakers worth Ksh 93,000(PHOTOs).





Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Controversial Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Kipchumba Sudi, had a meeting with renowned musician Diamond Platnumz at his palatial home.

Sudi shared details of the meeting in a Facebook post, stating that discussions revolved around potential collaborations to explore youth talent identification initiatives.

The flamboyant politician, who is the new Mr. MoneyBags in town, was rocking pricey Philip Plein designer sneakers worth 650 Euros (about Ksh 93,000).

Lately, Sudi has rebranded himself to resonate with the youth.

He loves rocking designer clothes and shoes to appear youthful.

He is also among the most active politicians on TikTok.

Considered the President’s fixer, Sudi is alleged to be swimming in billions after cutting lucrative government deals.

Below are photos of him meeting Diamond Platnumz.

















