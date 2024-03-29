PORSHA WILLIAMS’ estranged husband, SIMON GUOBADIA, sends cease-and-desist over ‘RHOA’ filming at his house



Friday, March 29, 2024 – Simon Guobadia no longer wants any part of the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The entrepreneur sent a cease-and-desist letter to True Entertainment, the production company behind the Bravo reality series, on Thursday, March 28, to demand it stops filming at his house amid his divorce from returning cast member Porsha Williams.

The legal letter, obtained by Page Six, states that Guobadia is the sole owner of his Georgia house and as such “does not consent to the release, disclosure or publication of any photograph of the property, nor does he consent to the taping, filming or recording of the property, including any aspects of any activity in or about the property.”

Guobadia, 59, attached a copy of the deed as evidence that Williams, 42, does not have a stake in the home, which he purchased in November 2021.

“Failure to comply with the requests herein will result in Mr. Guobadia taking legal action accordingly,” the letter continues.