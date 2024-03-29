Rapper 50 CENT seeking sole custody of his and DAPHNE JOY's son after she is named as Diddy's 'S3X worker'



Friday, March 29, 2024 – 50 Cent is reportedly seeking sole custody of his son Sire, after his child's mother Daphne Joy was accused of being a s3x worker in a recent Diddy lawsuit.

US Weekly reported that 50 Cent is in the process of trying to obtain full custody of Sire, whom he and Daphne Joy currently share custody of.

Sources close to the situation told the outlet 50's sudden interest in gaining full custody is because Daphne Joy was named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who worked with Combs on his latest album, sued the music mogul for allegedly s3xually assaulting him.

Lil Rod accused Daphne of being a s3x worker for the Bad Boy Ent. founder, claiming he'd pay her a monthly stipend in exchange for s3x and services.





"Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son," the source told US Weekly.

The development comes after 50 Cent had seemingly responded to the discovery on his Instagram.

"I didn't know you was a s3x worker," 50 wrote alongside a photo of him smoking a cigar on Thursday. "You little s3x worker. LOL. Yo this s**t is a movie."

Born Curtis Jackson III, the “In Da Club” hitmaker and OnlyFans model dated from 2011 to 2012.

They split shortly after now-12-year-old Sire’s birth. 50 Cent also shares son Marquise, 27, with ex Shaniqua Tompkins.

On Monday, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones amended the lawsuit he filed against Diddy in February.

According to documents, Lil Rod claimed Diddy would brag to the producer about how he'd pay Daphne, the City Girls rapper, and another woman named Jade Ramey a "monthly stipend" in exchange for services.