Hilarious reactions as woman shares video of her and her man on TikTok



Friday, March 29, 2024 – A woman from Gabon received hilarious reactions after she shared a video of her and her man.

The woman, who is Black, is seen with her Caucasian partner in the loved up video which she shared with the caption, "Home" alongside a love emoji.

TikTok users reacted by pointing out the resemblance between the man and the photos of the Caucasian actor who plays Jesus.



"Our comforter dey your house. No wonder he no really dey comfort me," one person wrote.

"No be my personal saviour this babe dey cuddle so?" another person wrote.

