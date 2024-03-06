PHOTOs of BISHOP MARGARET WANJIRU nursing injuries after being assaulted by goons who stormed her church to demolish it - She regrets campaigning for RUTO.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Renowned city preacher and politician Margaret Wanjiru of the Jesus is Alive Ministries church is nursing injuries after she was attacked by alleged goons who stormed her church to demolish it.
According
to Wanjiru, who accused the Kenya Kwanza Government of turning its back on her,
despite her spirited campaigns in the previous General Election, she sustained
injuries during the Wednesday, February 6 incident.
"Nimepigwa,
nimeumia mkono na mguu hata nataka kwenda hospitali, watu wangu pia wamepigwa
wote, everyone is bleeding," a teary-eyed Bishop Wanjiru told journalists.
The
woman of God was pictured at a city hospital seeking treatment
See
photos.
