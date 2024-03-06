EACC compromised by NG-CDF staff to cover up on fake papers by scam



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) senior officers are on the spot over collusion with public officers to cover up cases of fake certificates.

Details have emerged of how the Anti-Graft officers are colluding with senior NG-CDF officials who have fake academic certificates for protection and cover up.

A case in point is Lari Constituency that has attracted public attention after the Fund Officer Florence Njuguna was confirmed to have forged her academic papers. At the same time, investigative agencies are also following up on three other cases even as it emerges that most of the NG-CDF officers across the country have no certified academic papers.

In the Lari Constituency case involving Florence, she is said to have used fake documents from Moi University, where she presented a Degree in Bachelor of Business Management. Moi University has already confirmed it’s a fake degree as well as Kasneb who have also disowned her (Accounting CPK certificate).

Education stakeholders in the constituency are now a worried lot, considering she is handling tax payers’ money without proper qualifications. The Lari NG-CDF board has also been accused of covering up the fake academic papers story. When contacted for comment the EACC promised to issue a report on the matter soon.

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Amb. Anthony Muchiri said last month that over 2,000 public officers secured jobs, promotions and re-designations using fake academic papers. Muchiri said this was discovered after PSC undertook an authentication exercise on the academic credentials of public officers. The PSC boss insisted that the Commission was handing over the findings of the academic and professional certificates report to the EACC and DCI for action.

EACC has affirmed that it will prosecute and recover all the benefits earned by people confirmed to have secured government jobs through fake academic papers. The Commission recently arrested a ward administrator in Marsabit for allegedly having secured employment with fake papers.