Will QUIVER LOUNGES be closed? – See what Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI has ordered

Kindiki announced the new directives on Wednesday in a meeting convened by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on how to eradicate illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse.
In a statement read by Kindiki,
the government reiterated that the importation, manufacture, sale, use,
advertisement, promotion, or distribution of shisha is outlawed in the country.
Kindiki directed regional
commanders to embark on enforcing the directive immediately.
“The importation,
manufacture, sale, use, advertisement, promotion, or distribution of shisha is
outlawed in the country, any establishment found in breach of this provision
will be shut down with immediate effect. County Security Teams are required to enforce
this prescription without fail,” the statement reads in part.
This is a big blow to bars and
establishments like quiver lounges across the country since they have been
selling Sisha openly knowing well that it is banned in the
country.
