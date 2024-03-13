PHOTOs of the 20-year-old lady who died at an Airbnb in Thome after a night out with a man surface as she is laid to rest.



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Joanitar Mbulwa Nzomo, the 20-year-old lady who fell off from the 10th floor of an Airbnb apartment in Thome and died, has been laid to rest.

She was buried in an emotional funeral in Nduu Village, Machakos County.

She was the first-born daughter of Antony Nzomo and Nancy Mukui.

She enrolled at the East African School of Aviation in January 2024, where she was pursuing an Aircraft Dispatch Course.

Mbulwa’s death is shrouded in mystery.

She met a man at an entertainment in Roysambu and proceeded to an Airbnb in Thome where she fell from the 10th floor and died.

The man she had spent the night with was found in the bathroom lying unconscious with eight stab wounds.

He claimed that Mbulwa stabbed her.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.





