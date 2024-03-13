This is what JOWIE IRUNGU told JUSTICE NZIOKA who handed him a death sentence for killing MONICA KIMANI

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Justice Grace Nzioka has revealed to the public what murder convict Jowie Irungu told her after he was found guilty of killing a Nairobi-based businesswoman.

Nzioka, who handed Jowie a death sentence on Wednesday, said that during a pre-trial hearing last week, Jowie asked the court to grant him custodial sentencing in the 2018 murder of Monicah Kimani.

Justice Nzioka also narrated that it was during that time that Jowie stated that he would talk less during the sentencing to avoid inflicting more pain on the Monicah Kimani family.

Jowie stated that he had resorted to keeping quiet, arguing that the lesser he says about the incident, the better.

"The accused says that he is aware that nothing he says at this stage will relieve the pain of the deceased's family, and he says the lesser he says, the better," Justice Nzioka stated after handing Jowie a death sentence.

