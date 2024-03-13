Notorious land grabber, DORCAS KIPTOO, invades a contentious parcel of land worth Ksh 4.6 billion in Karen with goons to grab it – Claims she is acting on orders from State House (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Notorious land grabber Dorcas Joan Kiptoo invaded a contentious parcel of land in Karen worth Ksh 4.6 billion and tried to grab it.

According to Cyprian Nyakundi, Dorcas was accompanied by goons and she claimed that she was acting on orders from State House.

The land is owned by Arvind Kanji Patel.

The court had ordered her not to enter or interfere with the multi-million parcel of land, pending a case filed in court.

However, she ignored the court order and invaded the prime land with goons.

When Lang’ata Police Commandant was called, he said there is nothing he can do about it.

Police officers were chased away by the goons when they tried to intervene and threatened that they will be transferred if they enforced the court order.





























