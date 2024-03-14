Pastor KANYARI introduces ‘Holy Water’ to his brainwashed congregants - He claims he has outsourced it from Israel (VIDEO).



Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministry claims he has outsourced ‘holy water’ from Israel.

The rogue preacher, who is infamous for faking miracles, was filmed sprinkling the alleged ‘holy water’ to some of his church members to demonstrate its power.

The church members fell and started rolling on the ground after he sprinkled the water on them.

“This holy water is very powerful. It has extraordinary powers. I have outsourced it from Israel,” Kanyari said.

He told his congregants that the water will be available for free.

“I give it for free next Sunday to those who want to be delivered,” he further said.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.