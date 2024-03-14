Senator SIFUNA accuses RUTO‘s government of overworking the opposition

Speaking on Thursday during an
interview on Citizen TV, Sifuna said the ruling party is overworking the
opposition because there is always something to fight the government about.
"These guys are overworking us. As a member of the opposition, I feel overworked.
"Because every single day
I wake up there is something to fight this government on," he said.
Sifuna said currently, there is a proposal for new tax policies for bread and milk.
"He said looking at the
proposals, it is clear the government is out of touch with the situation
Kenyans are in.
"CS Ndung'u says bread and
milk are largely consumed by the middle class. He knows the statistics that the
middle class in this country are a minority," he said.
Sufuna said up to 70 percent of
residents living in Nairobi do not consider themselves as middle class.
"Yesterday I saw a report
that only 3 percent of Kenyans earn Sh50,000 and above. Would you call those
people the middle class?" he posed.
The Senator said bread and milk are consumed largely by children, adding that most Kenyans have children.
In his
opinion, bread and milk cannot be considered luxury commodities.
Sifuna said every day as a
Senator, he wakes up to push back against government policies that are not in
the interest of Kenyans.
