Petrol prices down by Sh 7 as EPRA announces new fuel prices – RUTO is overworking





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has reduced the price per litre of petrol by Sh7.21 despite higher landing costs.

It has also slashed the price per litre of diesel by Sh5.09 and that of kerosene by Sh4.49.

In the monthly review for a period starting at midnight issued by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the landed cost for super petrol increased by 5.6 per cent to $703 compared to last month.

That of diesel dropped by 0.76 per cent to $722.49 while that of kerosene increased by 1.65 per cent to $730.50.

As a result, a litre of petrol will now retail at Sh199.15 in Nairobi, diesel at Sh190.38 and kerosene at Sh188.74.

In Mombasa, a litre of super petrol will retail for Sh195.97 starting midnight while that of diesel and kerosene will go for Sh187.21 and Sh185.58 respectively.

President William Ruto had earlier in the day promised Kenyans more relief at the pump during his ongoing tour of the South Rift region.

Kenya is cutting pump prices as the time global rates are surging after oil-producing countries agreed to extend the daily supply cut by Sh2.2 million barrels until June.

While Saudi Arabia has agreed to stretch out its voluntary crude production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the second quarter, Russia has committed to trimming its production and export supplies by a combined 471,000 barrels per day until the end of June.

OPEC key producers Iraq and UAE will also prolong their voluntary production cuts of 220,000 barrels per day and 163,000 barrels per day respectively.

