PASTOR EZEKIEL shocks his congregants after revealing that he was to die in February this year - Claims God speaks to him directly (VIDEO).

Monday, March 4, 2024 - Controversial televangelist Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church claims that he was to die in February this year.

Speaking to his congregants at his Maveuni church, Ezekiel alleged that God visited him in a dream and informed him that he would die in February.

He woke up his wife in the middle of the night and broke the sad news to her.

“God told me that I would die in February this year. When I woke up my wife and told her about the dream, she was worried and asked me what we should do,” Ezekiel said.

One of his pastor friends advised him to give God a sacrifice.

Ezekiel claims that God speaks to him directly like Hezekiah.

PASTOR EZEKIEL shocks his congregants after revealing that he was to die in February this year. pic.twitter.com/rFgr1qXrKX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 4, 2024

