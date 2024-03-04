RAILA shortchanges JOHN MBADI days after IDA endorsed him as BABA’s replacement – See the position the former PM now wants for MBADI come 2027?



Monday, March 4, 2024 - ODM Leader Raila Odinga has endorsed nominated Member of Parliament John Mbadi to recapture Suba South MP seat in 2027.

Speaking during the Sindo Recruitment Rally, Suba South, Homabay County, Raila remarked that the current Suba South MP Caroli Omondi had betrayed him and now wants Mbadi to recapture his former seat.

Caroli was given the ODM ticket in the run-up to the 2022 General Election only to pledge his loyalty to President William Ruto immediately after capturing the seat.

The former Prime Minister stated that due to the betrayal by Caroli Omondi, the ODM ticket in 2027 would be a preserved for Mbadi who is the ODM Chairman.

“We willingly gave Caroli the ODM ticket when he expressed his intention to vie for MP in South Suba after Mbadi dropped out; that is why he won,” Raila stated.

“However, I was shocked to learn that Caroli decided to change his stance and join Ruto, citing development as his reason.”

Before the 2022 General Election, Mbadi had contested and won three consecutive parliamentary elections.

He started as a Member of Parliament for Gwasi before being elected to represent Suba South in 2013.

Caroli was handed the ODM ticket in 2022 after Mbadi failed to participate in the nomination exercise as he eyed the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.

The gubernatorial ticket was ultimately handed to Governor Gladys Wanga with Mbadi contending for a parliamentary nomination slot.

Surprisingly, the endorsement comes days after Ida Odinga endorsed Mbadi as Raila’s preferred successor when he exits Kenyan politics for the AU job, and for Baba to endorse him for the mere parliamentary seat is somewhat a ‘demotion’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST