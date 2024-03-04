KIKUYU farmers should not think they are special when it comes to paying taxes! – RUTO’s man blasts the “House of Mumbi”

Monday, March 4, 2024 - One of President William Ruto’s close confidants has blasted Mt Kenya residents for complaining about farmers' tax.
Farmer’s tax was introduced by the Finance Act 2023, which requires
farmers, including avocado and pig farmers to pay 5 percent of their earnings to
the government.
Most Mt Kenya farmers are opposed to the tax, saying it is punitive and
retrogressive.
But speaking over the weekend, Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, attacked the Mt Kenya electorate, saying they should be ready to pay tax like
other Kenyans.
“All farmers are equal. My tea farmers pay all their dues taxes and levies which are billions of shillings.
"What is wrong with these farmers we are being told they shouldn’t be taxed?.
"It is free lunch for all of us or we all
pay.No special meals for some,” Cheruiyot said.
