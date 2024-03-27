COLLINS KIPTOO storms Betika offices after he won over Ksh 1.5 Million, only for the money to be wiped out from his account under unclear circumstances - Here is what happened.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - On March 13th, Collins Kiptoo placed a bet on Betika Aviator and won over Ksh 1.5 Million.

The money was deposited in his account on March 14th at 1.00 am.

However, when he tried to place another bet at 1: 10 am, he was told to wait for 24 hours.

He withdrew Ksh 300,000 from his account (the maximum amount of money that you can withdraw from Betika).

At 7:29 PM on March 14, he checked his account and the balance was still there.

However, after 24 hours, he checked his account at around 1:30 am on March 15th and found his account empty.

He called Betika customer care and he was told that he had lost the money after placing auto bets.

He stormed Betika’s offices in Westlands where the staff insisted that he had lost the money (over Ksh 1.2 million) after placing auto bets.

Collins insists he did not stake any bet after Ksh 1.5 Million was deposited in his account.

He is demanding to know who withdrew his money.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.