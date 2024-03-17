ORENGO’s driver and bodyguard linked to a robbery with violence incident in BONDO





Sunday, March 17, 2024 - A driver and a bodyguard attached to Siaya County Governor James Orengo have been arraigned in connection to a robbery incident.

The driver and the police officer were among the three suspects sued and arraigned at a court in Bondo over robbery with violence allegations.

According to court documents, the suspects are accused of confronting and attacking a human rights activist, Chris Owala.

The three are accused of robbing the victim of Sh20,000, an ATM card, an NHIF card, and spectacles valued at Sh41,100.

The human rights activist further noted that the three attacked him leaving him nursing serious injuries.

However, the three denied all the charges and were granted a bond of Sh300,000 each and a surety of a similar amount. The next hearing of the case is slated for April 2.

“Taken the consideration of the offence, I have granted as it is their constitutional right a bond of Sh300,000 each with surety of similar amount,” the judge stated.

“The accused persons will not contact or interfere with the witnesses or even the complainant and they should stay away within the radius of 15 kilometres from the resident of the complainant or his place of work,” the judge directed.

