RAILA is transformative and will change Africa for good – MUDAVADI heaps praises on Azimio leader as he reveals the next step in his AU Chairmanship bid





Sunday, March 17, 2024 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS, Musalia Mudavadi, has hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the best fit for the African Union (AU) Chairmanship.

Following a historic vote in Addis Ababa on Friday that gave Raila fresh impetus, Mudavadi expressed unwavering support for Baba’s bid to lead the continent.

“We believe there's a strong synergy, and we are offering Africa a very credible candidate,” said the Foreign Affairs CS.

He heaped praises on Raila and hailed his extensive experience in public office, citing his tenure as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya.

He emphasized Raila's strong Pan-African credentials and his proven ability to foster unity even in the face of adversity.

Mudavadi underscored Raila's potential to address pressing issues facing Africa, such as conflict resolution, food insecurity, and economic integration.

“Raila has seen both hot and cold, if I may use such terminology. And he has shown the capacity to bring people together and to reconcile even under difficult circumstances,” Mudavadi stated.

“And looking at the kind of challenges we are facing on the African continent, issues around conflict, food insecurity, the need to foster greater integration and enhance economic activity along the African continent,” he added.

The endorsement comes as Kenya prepares to launch a continental campaign following the AU Executive Council's decision to drop two key proposals that could have hindered Raila's candidacy.

Reacting to the development, Mudavadi asserted that Raila Odinga is now poised to enter the race for the AU Commission Chairperson.

He emphasised that no technical or legal obstacles hinder Kenya from submitting its candidate, signaling a clear path forward for Raila.

