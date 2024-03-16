Not going down without a fight as murder convict JOWIE surprises the late MONICA KIMANI’s family – Look!





Saturday, March 16, 2024 – Murder convict Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, has refused to go down without a fight.

This is after he filed a notice of appeal over the death sentence handed to him by the High Court over the cold-blooded murder of the late Monica Kimani.

In a court document, Jowie, through his new lawyer Andrew Muge, noted that the appeal is against the conviction and sentence issued by Lady Justice Grace Nzioka.

He noted that he is ready to be present at the appeal hearing.

Previously, Jowie had hired Hassan Nandwa to defend his case.

"Take notice that Joseph Kuria appeals to the Court of Appeal against the decisions of the Honourable Lady Justice Grace Nzioka delivered in open court at Milimani, Nairobi on February 9, 2024, and in her written judgment dated February 9, 2024, whereby the Appellant was convicted of Murder and sentenced to death on March 13, 2024," read part of the document.

"The appeal is against the conviction and sentence. The Appellant intends to be present at the hearing of the appeal."

Jowie was found guilty of murdering Monica Kimani in September 2018.

While issuing the sentence this past week, Justice Nzioka issued the maximum penalty for the murder charge and handed Jowie the death penalty.

In her ruling, the Justice ruled that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Jowie killed Monica based on the evidence presented and the convict's character.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.