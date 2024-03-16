Not going down without a fight as murder convict JOWIE surprises the late MONICA KIMANI’s family – Look!

This is after he filed a notice of appeal over the death
sentence handed to him by the High Court over the cold-blooded murder of the
late Monica Kimani.
In a court document, Jowie, through his new lawyer Andrew
Muge, noted that the appeal is against the conviction and sentence issued by
Lady Justice Grace Nzioka.
He noted that he is ready to be present at the appeal
hearing.
Previously, Jowie had hired Hassan Nandwa to defend his
case.
"Take notice that Joseph Kuria appeals to the Court of
Appeal against the decisions of the Honourable Lady Justice Grace Nzioka
delivered in open court at Milimani, Nairobi on February 9, 2024, and in her
written judgment dated February 9, 2024, whereby the Appellant was convicted of
Murder and sentenced to death on March 13, 2024," read part of the
document.
"The appeal is against the conviction and sentence. The
Appellant intends to be present at the hearing of the appeal."
Jowie was found guilty of murdering Monica Kimani in
September 2018.
While issuing the sentence this past week, Justice Nzioka
issued the maximum penalty for the murder charge and handed Jowie the death
penalty.
In her ruling, the Justice ruled that the prosecution had
proven beyond reasonable doubt that Jowie killed Monica based on the evidence
presented and the convict's character.
