New twist as it emerges that the businessman who shot himself in his Prado in Langata had just received Ksh 38 million for a road contract.





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Investigation into the death of former military intelligence officer and businessman Abraham Meli has taken a new twist after it emerged that he had just received Sh 38 million.

Meli is said to have locked himself in his Prado at Sun Valley estate in Langata, Nairobi, and shot himself on the head.

He was rushed to the nearby St Mary’s hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Although his death has been declared as suicide, sources close to the investigation say that Meli had received a substantial amount of money (Sh38 million) in his account for a road contract that his company was involved in.

Detectives pursuing the case are trying to figure out whether the money or Meli’s business dealings had anything to do with the motive of the ‘suicide’ or whether someone else shot him.

Before the incident, he had sent a cryptic text message to his wife, a Warrant Officer at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) containing only the word “Sunvalley,” indicating his location at the time.

Detectives have summoned the people who may have last interacted with the businessman before his death.

