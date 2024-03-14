New twist as it emerges that the businessman who shot himself in his Prado in Langata had just received Ksh 38 million for a road contract.

Meli is said to have locked himself in his Prado at Sun Valley estate in Langata, Nairobi, and shot
himself on the head.
He was rushed to the
nearby St Mary’s hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Although his death has
been declared as suicide, sources close to the investigation say that Meli had
received a substantial amount of money (Sh38 million) in his account for a road
contract that his company was involved in.
Detectives pursuing the
case are trying to figure out whether the money or Meli’s business dealings had
anything to do with the motive of the ‘suicide’ or whether someone else shot
him.
Before the incident, he
had sent a cryptic text message to his wife, a Warrant Officer at the Kenya
Defence Forces (KDF) containing only the word “Sunvalley,” indicating his
location at the time.
Detectives have
summoned the people who may have last interacted with the businessman before
his death.
