Popular Kikuyu Bishop JANE KINGORI of Grace Chapel and Akorino singer MARTIN WA JANET were reportedly busted booking a room at Sunstar Resort along Thika Road.





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Renowned blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga is back with a bang after a long hiatus.

Martha, known for her juicy scandals on Kikuyu gospel celebrities and pastors, highlighted a scandal between popular Bishop Jane Kingori of Grace Chapel located in Dohnholm and Akorino singer Martin Wa Janet.

The two had an affair some time back despite their huge age gap.

According to Martha, Bishop Jane Kingori, who is also a singer, and Martin Wa Janet, were busted booking a room at Sunstar Resort along Thika Road.

Some snitches reportedly got wind of their plans.

They were allegedly busted even before they checked into the room.

Martha’s fans flooded the comment section and confirmed it is indeed true that Martin Wa Janet and Bishop Jane Kingori had an affair.

Below are photos of the two.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.