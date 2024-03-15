Hatulipi - Intoxicated Kikuyu ladies eat mutura worth 10 bob and refuse to pay! See how they harassed the mutura guy and threatened to beat him up (VIDEO).





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Two Kikuyu ladies were filmed harassing a mutura guy while intoxicated and threatened to beat him up.

They ate mutura worth 10 bob at a dingy street in Githurai 45 and refused to pay.

When the man demanded his dues, they turned violent and hurled insults at him.

“Hatulipi. Tuchape( we are not paying. Beat us)” they said.

One of the ladies charged toward the mutura guy, pointed fingers at him and threatened to beat him up.

The man watched helplessly as the ladies humiliated him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.