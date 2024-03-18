NENE LEAKES and her man go on double date with SIMON GUOBADIA and his new woman



Monday, March 18, 2024 – Nene Leakes has made it clear whose side she is on amid the divorce between her Real Housewives cast mate, Porsha Williams, and Porsha's estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

Nene Leakes made headlines last week when she slammed ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams for refusing to film a Netflix show together. Leakes then said her “little sis” Porsha Williams “is not a star.”

Now, in a move that is sure to raise eyebrows, Nene has linked up with Porsha's estranged husband Simon Guobadia and his rumored new boo.

Nene then took to Instagram Stories to share photos of her and her partner Nyonisela Sioh posing with Simon Guobadia and his rumored new flame Yassmin Ibrahim.

As reported, Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia last month after just 15 months of marriage.

Before the divorce, Nene had been vocal about how she, Porsha Williams, and their partners would double date.

Considering how close Nene and Porsha were, it came as a surprise when Nene decided to go on a double date with Simon and his new partner.

Before the date, on Friday, March 15, Nene called out Porsha for allegedly refusing to film with her on Netflix's The Upshaws.

"Earlier this week I was told by my management company that the Netflix scripted series The Upshaws were interested in casting me for a part," Leakes, 56, explained on her Instagram Stories.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared with her followers that she was "excited to do it" because it is a comedy and features stars like Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.

"I haven't seen Porsha. We always have a good laugh when we see each other, so I was like, 'Ok, me and Porsha are going to kill this part,'" Leakes said of her former Bravo castmate.

She recalled flying to Los Angeles and heading to the studio to talk with the wardrobe department. They had her pick a different outfit than the one she originally chose to wear since Williams would be wearing a similar outfit. Leakes said she agreed but didn't see Williams at the show's rehearsal.

"Porsha never came," she claimed. "We wrapped for the evening. I went back to my hotel, and when I got to my hotel, production called me and asked me if I had any issues with any Housewives because they were going to be recasting the other position."

Leakes said that she told production she didn't have any issues with any of the Housewives and that Williams' role was ultimately given to Cynthia Bailey, another Atlanta alum.

"I was later told that Porsha did not show up to work and had said that she did not want to work with me. That we had had issues from the past, and she did not want to work with me," Leakes claimed, noting that she's "more than disappointed."

Leakes said that the two "double-dated a few times," have spent time at each other's homes, and recalled taking trips together to Miami, Dubai and Las Vegas.

"I am shocked to hear that Porsha would go to a production company and say that she doesn't want to work with me because we've had a lot of issues in the past," added Leakes. "What lots of issues did we have in the past?"

Leakes said she texted Porsha Williams, 42, before filming her video and was sent a reply saying she's going through her divorce and that Leakes “didn't reach out” to her.