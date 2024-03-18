Rogue motorist driving a BMW on the wrong side of the road killed two people along Southern Bypass at night (PHOTOs).

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Two people died on the spot over the weekend after they were run over by a rogue driver along the Southern Bypass.

The rogue motorist, who was driving a BMW, was reportedly speeding at 150 km/h when he caused the tragic accident.

He was also driving on the wrong side of the road.

There are also reports that he was heavily intoxicated.

Besides knocking down two people, he also collided head-on with another car.

Below are photos of the ill-fated BMW.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.