KANYE WEST's daughter, NORTH,10, gives first on-camera interview about her debut album Elementary School Dropout (VIDEO)



Monday, March 18, 2024 – Kanye West's daughter, North West recently gave her first on-camera interview about her debut album Elementary School Dropout.

Earlier this month, she announced her debut album during a Vultures listening party in Phoenix on March 10.

“I’ve been working on an album,” she shared with the crowd while on stage for “Talking,” the Vultures track on which she’s featured. “And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

In a new clip shared by Rolling Loud, North is seen speaking with young reporter Jazlyn, aka Jazzy, the 13-year-old behind Jazzys World TV about her debut album.

'It's gonna be great,' the 10-year-old aspiring rapper smiled backstage at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA.

'When's it gonna drop?' Jazzy asked.

North replied: 'Like... I don't know.'

When asked if there would be any collabs with her famous father Kanye 'Ye' West, West raised her arms and coyly exclaimed: 'Mmmm, maybe! We don't know yet!'

Jazzy then thanked the fifth grader 'for her time' and said she 'liked the mysterious vibe you got going on there.'