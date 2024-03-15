MOSES KURIA responds after PSC denied hiring former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE as Communications Director





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has said he will continue standing with former murder suspect Jacque Maribe even after the Public Service Commission (PSC) denied hiring her as a communication director.

Early this week, there were speculations that Maribe got a soft landing after she was hired as communication director of the Kuria-led ministry.

But PSC on Thursday disowned the appointment, clarifying it had no involvement in the recruitment to the position.

"For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise," the statement attributed to Commission chair Anthony Muchiri read.

Kuria in reaction stated that he will continue standing with Maribe in the same way he stood with Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, during her impeachment.

"Meanwhile I stand with Jacque Maribe, my friend for the last 16 years and I will stand with her just like I stood with Gov Kawira Mwangaza in the wake of unjustified bullying," Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST