MOSES KURIA responds after PSC denied hiring former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE as Communications Director

Early this week, there were speculations that Maribe got a
soft landing after she was hired as communication director of the Kuria-led
ministry.
But PSC on Thursday disowned the appointment, clarifying it
had no involvement in the recruitment to the position.
"For the record, the said position will be filled
through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise," the
statement attributed to Commission chair Anthony Muchiri read.
Kuria in reaction stated that he will continue standing with
Maribe in the same way he stood with Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, during her impeachment.
"Meanwhile I stand with Jacque Maribe, my friend for
the last 16 years and I will stand with her just like I stood with Gov Kawira
Mwangaza in the wake of unjustified bullying," Kuria said.
