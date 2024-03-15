More PHOTOS of Prophetess MONICA NYAMBURA’s friend, whom she snatched her husband from - This family looked awesome (LOOK).



Friday, March 15, 2024 - Celebrity city prophetess Monica Nyambura has gotten married for the third time after her previous marriages crumbled.

She walked down the aisle with her lover Pastor Francis, a Kasarani-based flamboyant preacher.

It is now emerging that Pastor Francis was married to prophetess Monica’s best friend.

Monica betrayed her friend and wrecked her marriage.

More photos of Monica’s best friend with her husband during better times have surfaced.

Check this out.













