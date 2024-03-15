RAILA’s fingers now crossed as a make-or-break meeting is held in Addis Ababa to determine his fate in AU chairmanship bid

According to a statement issued
by the African Union, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries are set to discuss
the modalities for the election which is slated for 2025.
The ministers are also expected
to brief the union on the preparations for the election.
However, the one major issue on
the table is a proposal to have the top leadership of the commission be on a
rotational basis.
Raila and Kenya at large are
banking on the rotational formula to campaign for Baba to become the next
AUC chairperson.
Speaking in Addis at the end of
the 44th session of the AU Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers,
Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Eastern Africa was next in line
for the AU leadership under the AU’s election rules adopted as part of the AU
institutional reforms.
The term of the current chair
Moussa Faki Mahamat, a former Chadian Prime Minister, ends this year and
elections for his successor are due early next year.
Already, Raila has secured
several endorsements from East African leaders, including from President Yoweri
Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.
The senior leadership of the
African Union is elected to serve for a term of 4 years, with the option for
re-election for another four-year term.
