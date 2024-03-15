RAILA’s fingers now crossed as a make-or-break meeting is held in Addis Ababa to determine his fate in AU chairmanship bid





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Ministers of Foreign Affairs from various countries who are members of the African Union have convened in Addis Ababa Ethiopia in a make-or-break meeting that will determine Raila Odinga's fate in vying for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship post.

According to a statement issued by the African Union, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries are set to discuss the modalities for the election which is slated for 2025.

The ministers are also expected to brief the union on the preparations for the election.

However, the one major issue on the table is a proposal to have the top leadership of the commission be on a rotational basis.

Raila and Kenya at large are banking on the rotational formula to campaign for Baba to become the next AUC chairperson.

Speaking in Addis at the end of the 44th session of the AU Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Eastern Africa was next in line for the AU leadership under the AU’s election rules adopted as part of the AU institutional reforms.

The term of the current chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, a former Chadian Prime Minister, ends this year and elections for his successor are due early next year.

Already, Raila has secured several endorsements from East African leaders, including from President Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The senior leadership of the African Union is elected to serve for a term of 4 years, with the option for re-election for another four-year term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.