Mom who left her toddler alone to die while she went on vacation for 10 days is sentenced to life in jail

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – An Ohio woman who left her 16-month-old daughter alone for more than a week while she vacationed, leading to the girl’s death, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday morning, March 18.
Kristel Candelario, 32, left her daughter, Jailyn, alone and
unattended at her home in Cleveland on June 6, 2023. Authorities said she did
not return until June 16.
According to prosecutors, Candelario traveled to Detroit and
Puerto Rico. She returned 10 days later to find the girl unresponsive and
called police.
The child was pronounced dead at the home. She was
discovered in a playpen soiled with urine and feces, according to a press
release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Forensic pathologist Elizabeth Mooney determined Jailyn died
from starvation and severe dehydration due to pediatric neglect and ruled
Jailyn’s death a homicide.
On Feb. 22, Candelario pleaded guilty to one count of
aggravated murder and one count of endangering children.
Candelario has now been sentenced to life in prison without
the possibility of patrol for aggravated murder and eight to 12 years for
endangering children.
County Common Pleas Court Judge Brendan Sheehan told
Candelario she committed “the ultimate betrayal” by leaving her daughter alone
without food.
“Just as you didn’t let Jailyn out of her confinement, so
too you should spend the rest of your life in a cell without freedom,” Sheehan
said. “The only difference will be, the prison will at least feed you and give
you liquid that you denied her.”
Candelario, who has struggled with depression and related mental health issues, said she has prayed daily for forgiveness.
“There’s so much pain that I have in regards to the loss of
my baby, Jailyn,” she said. “I’m extremely hurt about everything that happened.
I am not trying to justify my actions, but nobody knew how much I was suffering
and what I was going through … God and my daughter have forgiven me.”
During the court hearing, Candelario‘s parents also
stood up to speak.
“My heart is ripped apart in 1,000 pieces,” Candelario’s
mother said. “I am here to tell the world that my daughter came from a home
where there were values, beliefs, emotions, warmth. Where the most important
thing was family.”
“I want to say before Jailyn that your memory will never
leave us. We love you. Your grandparents will never forget you,” she continued,
tearfully.
She also said that Candelario’s “emotional health was
affected on more than one occasion” and that her “depression and anxiety ended
up consuming her.”
Candelario’s father said that even though he is “shocked by
everything that happened,” he is still giving “moral and spiritual support to
our daughter.”
“I ask for compassion, understanding and mercy,” he said.
“My beloved daughter, always remember that we will never forget Jailyn, our
beloved granddaughter. We miss you very much. I carry her image always within
my memory. Jailyn is the light of our life.”
Candelario also has a 7-year-old daughter.
0 Comments