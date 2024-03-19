King CHARLES is spotted leaving Windsor Castle and arriving at Clarence House in London after Russian media claims that monarch 'passed away unexpectedly'

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – King Charles has been spotted leaving Windsor Castle and arriving at Clarence House in London this morning, hours after Russian media claimed he had passed away.
The monarch, 75, was seen seated in the back of a royal
limousine as he departed his Berkshire home before arriving in the capital.
Yesterday, the British embassy in Moscow was
forced to give an official statement confirming King Charles III is
still alive after Russian media claimed he had died.
A host of Russian news sites and their associated social
media accounts reported that the King had died as a result of cancer
complications, citing unnamed 'media' sources in an inexplicable stream of
posts.
An image of a fake statement from 'Buckingham Palace'
reporting Charles' 'unexpected death' was circulated on social media.
Several prominent outlets reported the bogus news but it was
not immediately clear whether they had made an error or whether Vladimir
Putin's propaganda machine was directly behind it.
The British embassy's Telegram channel posted a notice in
Russian to stress the reports were fake.
'Reports about the death of King Charles III of Great Britain are fake,' said the announcement, shortly after the British Embassy in Ukraine issued a similar message.
Early outlets running the fake report were RIA, Sputnik,
Readkovka, and Mash - staunchly pro-Putin outlets - but all later corrected
their stories.
Mash media outlet wrote: 'Britain's King Charles III has
died, Buckingham Palace reports. The son of Elizabeth II ascended the throne
less than a year ago - the coronation took place on May 6, 2023. He was 75
years old.'
It updated to say 'the message turned out to be fake' while
adding: 'Let us remember that a few months ago he was diagnosed with cancer.'
But the outlet later stated: 'The fake news about the death
of Charles III quickly spread and was just as quickly debunked.
'The King of Great Britain is alive and continues to go
about his business. At least that's what Buckingham Palace says.'
Even Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova joined the fray, posting: 'London looks pathetic.'
Pro-Kremlin BAZA online media posted: 'The Russian media
reported the death of British King Charles III with reference to a document
allegedly published by Buckingham Palace.
'The screenshot of the message about the death of Charles
III turned out to be fake.'
The fake palace announcement was dated today and said: 'The
King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.'
Independent outlet Meduza stated: 'A number of media and
Telegram channels reported the death of the British King Charles III - with
reference to a fake statement from Buckingham Palace.
'A screenshot of the statement, which became a news source,
is provided, in particular, by the BAZA Telegram channel.
'This statement is not on the website or social networks of
the royal family.'
Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti corrected its earlier
report while admitting it was based on 'rumours', stating: 'The press service
of Buckingham Palace denied RIA Novosti rumours about the death of King Charles
III.
'He continues to conduct official and private affairs.
'Information about Charles' death appeared some time ago in
many Russian sources. The basis for it was a certain message, the authorship of
which was attributed to Buckingham Palace and which, apparently, turned out to
be a fake.'
State news agency TASS reported that the story was fake.
The Kremlin's own newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, published by
Putin's government, wrote: 'King Charles III continues to carry out work and
private affairs, Buckingham Palace said.
'Previously, many Telegram channels published unverified and
false information about the death of the monarch.'
0 Comments