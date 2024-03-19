Singer ARIANA GRANDE to pay ex-husband DALTON GOMEZ $1.25m as part of their finalized divorce settlement



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now officially divorced.

The Wicked star, 30, and the real estate broker, 28, finalised their divorce on Tuesday, March, 19, after two years of marriage.

In Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by the Associated Press, Grande reportedly agreed to make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony.

The pop singer will also give Gomez half the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees. Grande and Gomez had signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their May 2021 wedding.

The former couple agreed to the terms of their settlement in October 2023 but were required to wait six months before the judge’s order could take effect.

After it was reported in July 2023 that Grande and Gomez had separated, the pair simultaneously filed for divorce in September of that year.

Grande and Gomez began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later. They later got married during an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.

However, it was reported last summer that Grande and Gomez were “heading towards divorce” after she was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. They reportedly tried to reconcile their marriage “a few months back,” but were “having problems” since before Grande began filming the movie musical adaptation of Wicked in London.

Following news of their split, it was revealed days later that the “Yes, And?” singer was in a relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The two reportedly did not start dating until after Slater had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. The Broadway alum and his wife were married in 2018 and share a son, born in August 2022.