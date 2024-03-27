Mistaken Identity? An upcoming rapper and content creator shot outside Parliament by a plain-clothed cop as police insist he is a thief.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - An upcoming rapper and content creator by the name of K Cent, who has been hawking his CDs in the streets of Nairobi, was shot and wounded outside Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Police claimed that the young rapper was a thief targeting motor vehicles for spares.

The cops alleged that K Cent had attacked a plain-clothed police officer who was trying to chase him from the area.

According to Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei, the plain-clothed officer was hit and seriously wounded in the mouth, prompting him to open fire.

Bungei said hawking is prohibited along Parliament Road and that he did not know the shot victim was hawking CDs.

“We have an officer seriously injured and is in hospital out of the drama,” he said.

Witnesses said the rapper was shot and wounded in the neck by a police officer who was in civilian clothes.

There was more drama when police stopped an ambulance that had responded to the scene to rescue the victim.

This attracted a mob who shouted from a distance as the victim lay on the ground holding a piece of clothing against his bleeding wound.

He was picked up by a police Landcruiser and taken to the hospital.

Bungei said the victim sustained a serious wound in the neck.

“He sustained an injury in the neck and has been rushed to hospital. He is stable and will be interviewed later,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.