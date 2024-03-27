Members of BRIAN CHIRA’s burial committee accused of stealing money - CHIRA’s friend spills the beans and exposes BABA TALISHA badly (VIDEO).

Speaking on Tiktok live after the burial, Mwiti claimed that
Baba Talisha, MC Chris Kirubi, and MC Xtian, who were leading Chira’s burial
preparations, embezzled funds meant for the send-off ceremony.
They reportedly stole the money and bought Tiktok slay
queens expensive liquor.
Mwiti called out Baba Talisha for using Chira’s death to enrich
himself, claiming that he could not account for the money used in the burial
ceremony.
One of the Tiktokers based in Dubai had given Ksh 850,000 to
Baba Talisha and other members of the burial committee to help in the final
send-off, money that Mwiti claims was embezzled.
“That was a joke of a burial. They stole money,’’ Mwiti
lamented.
“Baba Talisha is one of the fakest people that I have ever
met,” added Mwiti.
