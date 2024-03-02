Men arrested for assaulting alleged sugarcane thief



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Two men and one teenage boy have been arrested for ruthlessly thrashing a man they accused of stealing sugarcane.

The victim was stopped by some of the suspects while walking in the company of a friend near James Gumbi’s plot. The suspects accused the victim and his friend of stealing the sugarcane they were eating from Gumbi’s plot.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Paul Nyathi said on Saturday, March 2, that the victim of the assault Beven Zenderani (25) has been located and taken to a local hospital for medical examination. Zenderani was assaulted on 18th February 2024.

Additionally, police disclosed that they had successfully identified and arrested three suspects in connection with the heartless incident. The individuals in custody so far are Hardlife Mananga (21), Luckson Ruzive (30), and a 15-year-old juvenile who has been released into the care of his parents.

After rounding up the trio, the police dispatched a team to hunt down and arrest the prime suspect, James Gumbi, in Harare. Security operatives are also actively pursuing three other individuals believed to be connected to the incident.