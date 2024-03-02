SAD! Comic actor, JOHN OKAFOR aka Mr IBU, has died



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – After a long battle with blood clotting on his leg, veteran actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has died. The actor passed away in a hospital in Lagos on Saturday, March 2.

According to family sources, the actor has been on life support after he underwent a second surgery for his ailment recently.

The family source said that his blood pressure has been over 200 after he had the surgery and that efforts were being made to stabilize it before he sadly passed away this evening.

The actor battled with constant clotting of blood on his leg (diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges for years. In October 2023, he came out publicly to seek financial assistance to treat his ailment. There were plans to fly him abroad for further medical care but that plan was aborted by his doctors who believed he wasn't fit to fly.

During the cause of his treatment, his leg was amputated in November 2023.

The actor is survived by his wife and children. He was 62 years old.

The veteran actor was very famous for his sterling interpretation of humorous roles in movies.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.