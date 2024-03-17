LUO leaders beg RUTO not to sack OWALO and OMOLLO if he enters into a handshake with RAILA ODINGA

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - A section of Luo community elders has urged President William Ruto not to sack members of the community who are in the government if he enters into a handshake with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.
The elders
led by their chairman Nyandiko Ongadi
and Vice Secretary Okinyi Rawo, voiced apprehension that the collaboration
between Ruto and Raila might lead to the sidelining of Luo Nyanza leaders who
are actively engaged with the government.
“There are already signs of a
handshake between Raila and President Ruto over the AUC leadership. We however
want the cooperation not to make our sons and daughters already in government
lose their jobs,” Rawo said.
“We appeal to President Ruto and
Raila that their cooperation shouldn’t make others lose the gains the community
has made. Let those who are already holding government positions continue to
serve Kenyans,” he added.
They spoke on Friday after their
meeting at Pier Got in the Karachuonyo constituency.
The members of the Luo community
who are currently active in Ruto’s government are ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud
Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo
