LUO leaders beg RUTO not to sack OWALO and OMOLLO if he enters into a handshake with RAILA ODINGA

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - A section of Luo community elders has urged President William Ruto not to sack members of the community who are in the government if he enters into a handshake with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The elders led by their chairman Nyandiko Ongadi and Vice Secretary Okinyi Rawo, voiced apprehension that the collaboration between Ruto and Raila might lead to the sidelining of Luo Nyanza leaders who are actively engaged with the government.

“There are already signs of a handshake between Raila and President Ruto over the AUC leadership. We however want the cooperation not to make our sons and daughters already in government lose their jobs,” Rawo said.

“We appeal to President Ruto and Raila that their cooperation shouldn’t make others lose the gains the community has made. Let those who are already holding government positions continue to serve Kenyans,” he added.

They spoke on Friday after their meeting at Pier Got in the Karachuonyo constituency.

The members of the Luo community who are currently active in Ruto’s government are ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo

The Kenyan DAILY POST