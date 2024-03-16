Former Mastermind Tobacco finance boss, JOSEPH SITATI, forced to send Ksh 150,000 child support to his Kikuyu baby mama NJERI after she shamed him on social media.



Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Popular communication consultant, Njeri Thorne, took to her X account and called out Former Mastermind Tobacco Head of Finance, Joseph Sitati, for failing to send her monthly child support.

The court had ordered him to send Ksh 30,000 monthly to Njeri to support their son.

However, he had not sent the money since November, prompting her to embarrass him on social media.

He tried to explain to her that he had lost his job after Mastermind Tobacco was shut down and pleaded with her to give him more time.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Sitati was forced to send the money to his toxic baby mama to avoid more embarrassment.

He sent her Ksh 150,000 to cover the months he had not paid the monthly child support.

Njeri shared a screenshot of the Mpesa message on her X account.



