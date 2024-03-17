RAILA ODINGA will vie for the Presidency in 2027 – JEREMIAH KIONI says





Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has claimed that Raila Odinga will indeed contest for the presidency in 2027, even if he secures the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Friday, Kioni, who is also a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, emphasized that winning the AUC role would serve as a strategic move for Odinga, positioning him for the upcoming presidential race.

"Raila Odinga will unquestionably be on the ballot in the next general election,” Kioni said.

Kioni further stated that Odinga's pursuit of the AUC chairmanship is primarily a strategic move to bide time until the 2027 presidential contest.

Raila,79, has emerged as the front runner in the race to succeed current AU chairman, Mousa Faki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST