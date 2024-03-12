Leaked audio of Reverend LUCY NATASHA begging to get married to controversial Nigerian preacher CHRIS OKAFOR and confessing how he is handsome emerges (LISTEN).





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Flashy city preacher Lucy Natasha reportedly wanted to get married to controversial Nigerian preacher Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation And Miracle Ministries Church based in Lagos.

A leaked audio of the Nairobi-based preacher confessing how Chris Okafor is handsome has been leaked by popular blogger Proff EX, who has dirt on prominent charismatic African preachers.

In the audio, Natasha is heard saying that Okafor is her ideal man.

“This guy is 100% my type. He is handsome and polished. Tell papa (in this case prophet Jeremiah Omoto) to connect me with him. This is the man I want to introduce to the world,” she says.

She was speaking to the personal assistant of Nigerian prophet Jeremiah Omoto in the leaked audio.

According to the renowned blogger, Natasha dated Okafor but their relationship was short-lived because, at the time, he was dating another lady who was reportedly a divorced single mother of four from South Africa.

Natasha reportedly settled with her current husband Prophet Carmel just to show off after she failed to get married to Chris Okafor.

She also got married to dispel rumours that were flying around that she was attracted to ladies.

It is also emerging that Prophet Carmel was a scammer in Canada, contrary to reports that he was a preacher.

He allegedly defrauded multiple ladies in Canada before he moved to Kenya and settled with Natasha.

Listen to the leaked audio of Prophet Natasha admiring Chris Okafor.

