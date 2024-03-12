Leaked audio of Reverend LUCY NATASHA begging to get married to controversial Nigerian preacher CHRIS OKAFOR and confessing how he is handsome emerges (LISTEN).

A leaked audio of the
Nairobi-based preacher confessing how Chris Okafor is handsome has been leaked by
popular blogger Proff EX, who has dirt on prominent charismatic African
preachers.
In the audio, Natasha
is heard saying that Okafor is her ideal man.
“This guy is 100% my
type. He is handsome and polished. Tell papa (in this case prophet Jeremiah
Omoto) to connect me with him. This is the man I want to introduce to the world,”
she says.
She was speaking to the personal assistant of Nigerian prophet Jeremiah Omoto in the leaked audio.
According to the
renowned blogger, Natasha dated Okafor but their relationship was short-lived because, at the time, he was dating another lady who was reportedly a divorced single
mother of four from South Africa.
Natasha reportedly settled
with her current husband Prophet Carmel just to show off after she failed to
get married to Chris Okafor.
She also got married
to dispel rumours that were flying around that she was attracted to ladies.
It is also emerging
that Prophet Carmel was a scammer in Canada, contrary to reports that he was a preacher.
He allegedly defrauded
multiple ladies in Canada before he moved to Kenya and settled with Natasha.
Listen to the leaked
audio of Prophet Natasha admiring Chris Okafor.
0 Comments