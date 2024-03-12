Here is the last message that former army officer turned private detective ABRAHAM MELI sent to his wife before he shot himself inside his Prado in Lang’ata.





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of city-based businessman Abraham Meli, who allegedly took his own life in Sunvalley estate, Lang’ata.

The deceased locked himself inside his Toyota Prado and shot himself in the head.

Meli, a former military personnel turned private detective, was a licensed gun holder, according to both his family and the police.

Upon receiving the call, the police immediately responded to the incident and found Meli in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The firearm he used, a pistol, was located inside the car and secured by the police.

The businessman was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.

Before the tragic incident, he had sent a message to his wife.

The message read “ Sunvalley”, which is the same location where he resided.

The police stated that they are investigating the tragedy to determine the motive.

As part of their inquiry, they plan to interview, among others, his wife and business partners.

Meli was a military intelligence and forensic science expert from the University of Nairobi and the University of London.

He was the director of Capital Security Company.















