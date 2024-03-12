Here is the last message that former army officer turned private detective ABRAHAM MELI sent to his wife before he shot himself inside his Prado in Lang’ata.

The deceased locked
himself inside his Toyota Prado and shot himself in the head.
Meli, a former military
personnel turned private detective, was a licensed gun holder, according to
both his family and the police.
Upon receiving the
call, the police immediately responded to the incident and found Meli in the
vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The firearm he used, a
pistol, was located inside the car and secured by the police.
The businessman was
taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.
Before the tragic
incident, he had sent a message to his wife.
The message read “
Sunvalley”, which is the same location where he resided.
The police stated that
they are investigating the tragedy to determine the motive.
As part of their inquiry, they plan to
interview, among others, his wife and business partners.
Meli was a military intelligence and forensic science expert from the University of
Nairobi and the University of London.
He
was the director of Capital Security Company.
