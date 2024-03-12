Club photography exposes married Nyeri auditor badly - He spent Ksh 39,000 on a lady at Bar Next Door along Kiambu Road (PHOTOs).





- A married auditor from Nyeri is the latest victim of the growing trend where married men are being exposed on social media after being photographed in popular entertainment joints with their girlfriends.

A lady posted a photo on Twitter flaunting a bill of Ksh 39,000 incurred at Bar Next Door along Kiambu road, only for hawk-eyed Kenyans on the X-platform, popularly known as Twitter DCIs, to find out that she was at the joint with the married auditor identified as Kariuki Wangari.

Kariuki was pictured at the popular club that targets middle-class Kenyans getting mushy with the lady.

The photo was splashed on the Club’s Facebook page, exposing him badly.

See how he was unmasked on the X-platform.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.