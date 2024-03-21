Kenyan lady employed as a househelp in Saudi Arabia shares video doing household chores as a huge snake roams in the kitchen - She even feeds it.

Thursday, March 21, 2024 - A growing number of young Kenyan ladies have been flying to Saudi Arabia lately to seek better opportunities, following the high level of unemployment in the country.
Upon arrival, they are
subjected to physical and emotional torture, with some even losing their lives.
A Kenyan TikToker, identified as Jano, who works as a househelp in Saudi Arabia, has shared a video
to show what domestic workers go through in the Gulf country.
In a video posted on
her TikTok page, Jano showcased her workplace, where her employer kept a large
snake as a pet.
The video depicted
the snake casually slithering around the kitchen while she went about her daily
chores, seemingly unfazed by the reptile's presence.
The video sparked a
wave of reactions among Kenyans, with many expressing shock and disbelief at
the sight.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
